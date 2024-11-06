Left Menu

Smriti Irani Slams INDI Alliance: A Battle Over Words and Women's Rights

BJP leader Smriti Irani criticizes the INDI alliance for its derogatory remarks against women, questioning their potential for positive change. Irani highlighted attacks against women candidates like Sita Soren and Shaina NC, urging constructive debates. Controversies with statements by Shiv Sena leader Sunil Raut and Congress' Irfan Ansari add tension.

06-11-2024
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pointed critique, BJP stalwart and former union minister Smriti Irani took aim at the INDI alliance, accusing its leaders of persistently making derogatory comments about women. Irani cited examples such as Sita Soren in Jharkhand and Shaina NC in Maharashtra, as instances where women faced belittling remarks from INDI leaders. She urged that instead of such behavior, the alliance should engage in debates with NDA women leaders on pressing issues. According to Irani, such an approach would be a more constructive path.

Irani further questioned whether voters could expect any positive changes from the INDI alliance, given the negative rhetoric employed by its members. She expressed skepticism about the alliance's potential success in forthcoming elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, arguing their statements lacked focus on substantive topics like security and women's issues. Irani contrasted this with PM Modi's efforts, highlighting his successful push for the 33% reservation bill for women, aimed at strengthening the country.

Tensions escalated when Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, running from the Mumba Devi constituency, fired back at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Raut for his controversial remarks about her. Shaina NC, underscoring her 20-year political tenure, vowed to continue her fight for women's rights, dismissing Raut's comments as underestimating her strength. A parallel controversy evolved in Jharkhand, where BJP's Sita Soren, contesting in Jamtara, faced derogatory comments from Congress' Irfan Ansari. The tribal community responded by barring Ansari from their villages, following his inflammatory remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

