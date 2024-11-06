Netanyahu's Government Celebrates Trump's Triumphant Return

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing administration celebrated a major political shift on Wednesday as Republican Donald Trump emerged victorious in the U.S. presidential race. The election result was warmly received by Netanyahu’s coalition, which has frequently found itself at odds with President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration, particularly over conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

In a congratulatory message, Netanyahu described Trump’s win as potentially “history’s greatest comeback,” expressing optimism for a “new beginning for America” and a rekindled alliance with Israel. His sentiment was echoed by other members of the far-right Israeli government, who hailed Trump’s victory as a significant achievement.

Israel’s settler leaders, too, voiced their approval of the U.S. election outcome, hoping for stronger support after facing sanctions from Biden’s administration. The chairman of the main Yesha settler council, Israel Ganz, voiced expectations of unwavering support from the U.S. as they confront challenges in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)