Left Menu

Dollar and Bitcoin Surge Amid Trump's 2024 Election Victory

The dollar and Bitcoin surged as former President Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 U.S. election. His win, projected by Fox News, boosted treasury yields and the dollar, while the euro and other currencies fell. A Republican-controlled Senate and House enhance potential for fiscal policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:52 IST
Dollar and Bitcoin Surge Amid Trump's 2024 Election Victory
Trump

The dollar experienced its most significant one-day rise since March 2023 against major currencies as Bitcoin reached an all-time high, fueled by traders' confidence in Donald Trump's U.S. election victory. Fox News declared Trump the winner over Democrat Kamala Harris, further boosting market sentiments.

While other outlets have yet to confirm Trump's win, he appears poised for victory after securing key battleground states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, according to Edison Research data. The dollar's surge began alongside early indications of a Republican success in Georgia.

The dollar index, measuring the greenback against six major peers, jumped 1.4% to 104.85, marking its best performance since March. Analysts attribute the dollar's rise to Trump's economic policies, perceived as inflationary, enhancing treasury yields. This has sparked a wave of currency movements, including Mexico and China's vulnerabilities to potential Trump tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024