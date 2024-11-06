Left Menu

Trump's Predicted Victory: A Verdict on Biden and Global Implications

Former Indian diplomat K P Fabian weighs in on the implications of Donald Trump's potential presidency. Highlighting a verdict on Joe Biden's administration, Fabian discusses key voter concerns, the Russia-Ukraine and West Asia conflicts, and potential impacts on India-US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:51 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

With Donald Trump poised to secure the presidency, K P Fabian, a former Indian diplomat, remarked that the election outcome is also a reflection on President Joe Biden's term.

In a conversation with PTI, Fabian suggested Trump's desire to end the Ukraine war and discussed voter priorities such as immigration, border security, and economic concerns amid rising prices.

Highlighting strategic ties, Fabian believes Trump would support a closer US-India relationship, despite controversial rhetoric during the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

