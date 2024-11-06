Trump's Predicted Victory: A Verdict on Biden and Global Implications

With Donald Trump poised to secure the presidency, K P Fabian, a former Indian diplomat, remarked that the election outcome is also a reflection on President Joe Biden's term.

In a conversation with PTI, Fabian suggested Trump's desire to end the Ukraine war and discussed voter priorities such as immigration, border security, and economic concerns amid rising prices.

Highlighting strategic ties, Fabian believes Trump would support a closer US-India relationship, despite controversial rhetoric during the campaign.

