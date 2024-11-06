Left Menu

UK Faces Economic Uncertainty Amid Potential Trump Tariffs

A British think tank warns that UK's economic growth could plummet if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential race and implements sweeping tariffs. The NIESR report predicts a sluggish growth rate, with the potential for even greater economic challenges if global trade disruptions occur.

Updated: 06-11-2024 16:19 IST
UK Faces Economic Uncertainty Amid Potential Trump Tariffs

The UK's economic prospects are being overshadowed by political developments across the Atlantic, according to a leading British think tank. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) issued a stark warning on Wednesday.

If Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidency and enacts his proposed import tariffs, the already anaemic growth rate of Britain's economy could be more than halved, NIESR highlighted in its latest report.

The think tank's principal economist, Ahmet Kaya, also noted that similar tariffs on a global scale could destabilize the world economy, forcing central banks like the Bank of England to react with hikes in interest rates to curb inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

