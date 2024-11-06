UK Faces Economic Uncertainty Amid Potential Trump Tariffs
A British think tank warns that UK's economic growth could plummet if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential race and implements sweeping tariffs. The NIESR report predicts a sluggish growth rate, with the potential for even greater economic challenges if global trade disruptions occur.
The UK's economic prospects are being overshadowed by political developments across the Atlantic, according to a leading British think tank. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) issued a stark warning on Wednesday.
If Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidency and enacts his proposed import tariffs, the already anaemic growth rate of Britain's economy could be more than halved, NIESR highlighted in its latest report.
The think tank's principal economist, Ahmet Kaya, also noted that similar tariffs on a global scale could destabilize the world economy, forcing central banks like the Bank of England to react with hikes in interest rates to curb inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics
IMF Forecasts Mixed Economic Growth for Latin America & Caribbean
Yellen Critiques Isolationism: US Economic Growth Surges under Biden's Leadership
India's Economic Growth and Reform Priorities: Insights from IMF Official
Indonesia Eyes BRICS Membership: Strategic Move for Economic Growth