Former MLA Sunanda Das Joins BJP After BJD Fallout

In a significant political development, former BJD MLA Sunanda Das, alongside her husband Debendra Das, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The couple made this strategic move at the saffron party's state headquarters on Wednesday.

Sunanda Das, who represented the Bari constituency in Jajpur district from 2019 to 2024, parted ways with the opposition BJD last week after being denied a ticket for the upcoming elections. Her resignation came amid accusations of unfair practices within the party, where she claimed government officials influenced ticket distribution.

Speaking to local media, Das alleged exclusion from the BJD's internal activities, saying she was not invited to events at their party office, Sankha Bhawan. In joining the BJP, Das aims for a fresh political start, standing alongside state BJP president Manmohan Samal and other key leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)