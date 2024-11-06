Left Menu

Former MLA Sunanda Das Joins BJP After BJD Fallout

Former BJD MLA Sunanda Das and her husband Debendra Das have joined the BJP at the party's state headquarters. Das, who resigned from the BJD after being denied a ticket, criticized the party for not involving her in key activities. She cited internal management issues influencing ticket distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:37 IST
  • India

In a significant political development, former BJD MLA Sunanda Das, alongside her husband Debendra Das, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The couple made this strategic move at the saffron party's state headquarters on Wednesday.

Sunanda Das, who represented the Bari constituency in Jajpur district from 2019 to 2024, parted ways with the opposition BJD last week after being denied a ticket for the upcoming elections. Her resignation came amid accusations of unfair practices within the party, where she claimed government officials influenced ticket distribution.

Speaking to local media, Das alleged exclusion from the BJD's internal activities, saying she was not invited to events at their party office, Sankha Bhawan. In joining the BJP, Das aims for a fresh political start, standing alongside state BJP president Manmohan Samal and other key leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

