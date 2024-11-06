Bihar Mourns the Loss of Folk Legend Sharda Sinha

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid heartfelt tribute to the revered folk singer Sharda Sinha, who passed away in the national capital. In his condolence message on social media, Kumar lamented the loss of the 'Bihar Kokila', whose music enriched Maithili, Bajjika, Bhojpuri, and Hindi cultures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed profound grief, celebrating Sinha's significant contributions to Indian folk music. Describing her death as an 'irreparable loss', Modi emphasized that her songs, particularly those associated with the Chhath festival, will forever echo across India.

Sharda Sinha, known for her iconic Chhath songs, succumbed to multiple myeloma after a prolonged battle. The Padma Bhushan awardee had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi. Renowned since the 1970s, she was a pillar in folk music, receiving national accolades for her work.

(With inputs from agencies.)