AAP Rallies Support with District Conferences for Delhi Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a series of district workers' conferences in preparation for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The events, scheduled from November 11 to 20, aim to consolidate grassroots support across the national capital.

Speaking at a press conference, AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai emphasized the importance of energizing party workers and reaffirming the party's commitment to the people of Delhi. The district-level conferences aim to unify volunteers and bolster the party's vision for governance.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with senior party leaders, will address these conventions, mobilizing office bearers and workers from key districts. The initiative follows the 'Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar' outreach program showcasing Delhi government's development efforts, aiming for a majority government.

(With inputs from agencies.)