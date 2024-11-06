AAP Rallies Support with District Conferences for Delhi Elections
The Aam Aadmi Party is organizing district workers' conferences in Delhi from November 11-20 to strengthen grassroots support ahead of the Assembly elections. AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, will address these conventions to unify volunteers behind the party's vision and advance its election campaign.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a series of district workers' conferences in preparation for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The events, scheduled from November 11 to 20, aim to consolidate grassroots support across the national capital.
Speaking at a press conference, AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai emphasized the importance of energizing party workers and reaffirming the party's commitment to the people of Delhi. The district-level conferences aim to unify volunteers and bolster the party's vision for governance.
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with senior party leaders, will address these conventions, mobilizing office bearers and workers from key districts. The initiative follows the 'Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar' outreach program showcasing Delhi government's development efforts, aiming for a majority government.
