Supreme Court Demands Swift Action on NCP's 'Clock' Symbol Dispute

In a significant development on Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to issue disclaimers in newspapers within 36 hours. These disclaimers must state that the use of the 'clock' symbol is currently a legal matter under review. The directive came after senior advocate Balbir Singh assured a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan that the disclaimers would be published promptly.

During the proceedings, the bench questioned the delay in disseminating the disclaimer. Justice Surya Kant emphasized the urgency, stating, "We are asking in how many hours you can do this?" Initially, Singh responded that the NCP was adhering to all Supreme Court conditions regarding the symbol and had contacted the press for a swift publication. The court, however, insisted on action within a maximum window of 36 hours.

The legal battle over the 'clock' symbol is a part of an ongoing feud between factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. Counsel representing Sharad Pawar accused Ajit Pawar's side of destroying evidence by removing videos lacking disclaimers from social media. This claim, supported by evidence from Baramati, alleged non-compliance with court directives. The Supreme Court previously allowed Ajit Pawar's faction to use the 'clock' symbol under conditions, following an Election Commission ruling recognizing it as the legitimate NCP due to legislative majority.

