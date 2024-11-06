Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Swift Action on NCP's 'Clock' Symbol Dispute

The Supreme Court has ordered Ajit Pawar-led NCP to publish disclaimers about the 'clock' symbol usage within 36 hours. Tensions rise as Sharad Pawar's faction alleges evidence destruction, amid ongoing disputes over election symbol rights following an ECI decision labeling Ajit Pawar's group as the official NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:29 IST
Supreme Court Demands Swift Action on NCP's 'Clock' Symbol Dispute
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development on Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to issue disclaimers in newspapers within 36 hours. These disclaimers must state that the use of the 'clock' symbol is currently a legal matter under review. The directive came after senior advocate Balbir Singh assured a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan that the disclaimers would be published promptly.

During the proceedings, the bench questioned the delay in disseminating the disclaimer. Justice Surya Kant emphasized the urgency, stating, "We are asking in how many hours you can do this?" Initially, Singh responded that the NCP was adhering to all Supreme Court conditions regarding the symbol and had contacted the press for a swift publication. The court, however, insisted on action within a maximum window of 36 hours.

The legal battle over the 'clock' symbol is a part of an ongoing feud between factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. Counsel representing Sharad Pawar accused Ajit Pawar's side of destroying evidence by removing videos lacking disclaimers from social media. This claim, supported by evidence from Baramati, alleged non-compliance with court directives. The Supreme Court previously allowed Ajit Pawar's faction to use the 'clock' symbol under conditions, following an Election Commission ruling recognizing it as the legitimate NCP due to legislative majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024