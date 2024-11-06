BJP Surpasses 10 Lakh Membership Target in Tripura

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seen a resounding success in its membership drive in Tripura, enrolling over 10 lakh people as new members. Senior party leader Rajdeep Roy shared this milestone on Wednesday, highlighting the efforts behind the drive.

Out of the total enrolment, 8.51 lakh people registered online, while an additional 2 lakh joined through offline efforts, according to Roy. The initiative is part of a concerted push to bolster the party's ranks in the state, which boasts a population of 40 lakh.

The drive began on September 3 and will run until November 15, with both new memberships and renewals being accounted for. Top leadership, including Chief Minister Manik Saha and State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, have been commended for achieving this organizational target, aligning Tripura with larger states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)