India-US Relations Under Trump: Continuity Amidst Challenges

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor believes the India-US relationship will continue steadily despite Donald Trump's return as President. Tharoor highlights concerns over immigration and trade, given Trump's transactional attitude. However, he views Trump's tough stance on China positively and anticipates stable bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:49 IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed confidence in the continued strength of India-US relations despite Donald Trump's return as President. Tharoor pointed out Trump's known approach and experience as a factor for stability.

While acknowledging Trump's tough stance on China as beneficial for India, Tharoor raised concerns about potential challenges in immigration and trade. Trump's transactional nature in dealings, especially concerning tariffs, could impact Indian exports.

Tharoor stressed the importance of Indian-American influence in the US as a stabilizing factor in bilateral ties. Apprehensions aside, Tharoor believes Trump's familiarity and previous interactions with India's leadership bode well for relations between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

