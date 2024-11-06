India-US Relations Under Trump: Continuity Amidst Challenges
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor believes the India-US relationship will continue steadily despite Donald Trump's return as President. Tharoor highlights concerns over immigration and trade, given Trump's transactional attitude. However, he views Trump's tough stance on China positively and anticipates stable bilateral ties.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed confidence in the continued strength of India-US relations despite Donald Trump's return as President. Tharoor pointed out Trump's known approach and experience as a factor for stability.
While acknowledging Trump's tough stance on China as beneficial for India, Tharoor raised concerns about potential challenges in immigration and trade. Trump's transactional nature in dealings, especially concerning tariffs, could impact Indian exports.
Tharoor stressed the importance of Indian-American influence in the US as a stabilizing factor in bilateral ties. Apprehensions aside, Tharoor believes Trump's familiarity and previous interactions with India's leadership bode well for relations between the nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics
Cash Seizure Ahead of Maharashtra Polls: Trader Nabbed
Ireland's Bold Move: Trade Restrictions on Israeli Settlements
India-China LAC Agreement: Boosting Trade Prospects
Nationwide Protests Loom as French Farmers Rally Against EU-Mercosur Trade Deal