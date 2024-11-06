India-US Relations Under Trump: Continuity Amidst Challenges

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed confidence in the continued strength of India-US relations despite Donald Trump's return as President. Tharoor pointed out Trump's known approach and experience as a factor for stability.

While acknowledging Trump's tough stance on China as beneficial for India, Tharoor raised concerns about potential challenges in immigration and trade. Trump's transactional nature in dealings, especially concerning tariffs, could impact Indian exports.

Tharoor stressed the importance of Indian-American influence in the US as a stabilizing factor in bilateral ties. Apprehensions aside, Tharoor believes Trump's familiarity and previous interactions with India's leadership bode well for relations between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)