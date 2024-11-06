Trudeau Congratulates Trump on Presidential Victory

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his congratulations to Donald Trump for his win in the U.S. presidential election on Wednesday. Trudeau praised the longstanding friendship between Canada and the United States, describing it as the 'envy of the world.'

In a message shared via social media network X, Trudeau expressed his faith in a collaborative future with Trump. 'I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations,' he stated.

The Canadian leader's remarks underscore the importance of continued strong bilateral relations, reflecting a commitment to mutual benefits for both countries amidst changing political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)