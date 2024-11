Climbing the Nuclear Ladder: Russia's Strategic Signals to the West

Russia persists in issuing nuclear alerts to its Western adversaries, according to high-profile foreign policy advocate Sergei Karaganov. He advises a lowered threshold for nuclear weapon use, despite President Putin's assurance that such weapons are unnecessary for Ukraine victory.

In recent developments, Putin announced adjustments to Russia's nuclear doctrine, aiming to 'sober up' Western nations, particularly Europe, said Karaganov. These changes underscore an intention to escalate nuclear threats until deterring the West.

Russia accuses the West of promoting nuclear risks by backing Ukraine militarily, viewing it as a proxy battle against Russia. Karaganov stresses reinstating Western fear of nuclear weaponry as crucial to halting what he perceives as the West's preparation for a wider conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)