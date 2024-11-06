Chancellor Scholz to Connect with President-Elect Trump

In the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to reach out to the president-elect in a direct effort to establish communication.

A spokesperson in Berlin confirmed that Chancellor Scholz's outreach will occur in the coming days, underscoring the importance of international dialogue following the election results.

The German government is reportedly already in communication with key figures from the Republican party, which includes maintaining ties with several senators and representatives, as expressed by the government spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)