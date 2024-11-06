Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Engages in Key Meeting with Amit Shah

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reflecting the ongoing partnership between Kalyan's Jana Sena, part of the NDA, and Andhra Pradesh's ruling coalition led by the Telugu Desam Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:29 IST
Pawan Kalyan Engages in Key Meeting with Amit Shah
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, held a significant meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, underscoring political ties and coalition dynamics.

Kalyan, whose Jana Sena party is a component of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), plays a crucial role in Andhra Pradesh's ruling coalition alongside the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Shah's office acknowledged the meeting on social media platform 'X', highlighting the cooperative interactions between the central leadership and Andhra Pradesh's political front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024