Pawan Kalyan Engages in Key Meeting with Amit Shah
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reflecting the ongoing partnership between Kalyan's Jana Sena, part of the NDA, and Andhra Pradesh's ruling coalition led by the Telugu Desam Party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:29 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, held a significant meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, underscoring political ties and coalition dynamics.
Kalyan, whose Jana Sena party is a component of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), plays a crucial role in Andhra Pradesh's ruling coalition alongside the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Shah's office acknowledged the meeting on social media platform 'X', highlighting the cooperative interactions between the central leadership and Andhra Pradesh's political front.
