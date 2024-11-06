Predictions Vindicated: Gupta's Accurate Forecast in the US Election

In a bold claim, renowned pollster Pradeep Gupta announced that his Axis My America accurately forecasted the outcome of the US elections, a feat many domestic counterparts failed to achieve. This follows a similar success in his extensive track record.

Despite facing criticism earlier this year for erroneous predictions during India's Lok Sabha and Haryana Assembly elections, Gupta assured of his firm's reliability, noting successful predictions in 70 out of 76 elections.

As election results poured in, confirming Donald Trump's lead, Gupta stood by his subsidiary Axis My America's forecast. Trump's near-victory was celebrated at West Palm Beach, Florida, where he promised a 'golden age of America.'

