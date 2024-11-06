Left Menu

Predictions Vindicated: Gupta's Accurate Forecast in the US Election

Pollster Pradeep Gupta claimed his Axis My America accurately predicted the US elections, contrary to other local pollsters. Despite recent inaccuracies in India, Gupta boasts a strong track record with 70 out of 76 elections correctly forecasted. His prediction of Trump's victory in 2024 is affirmed as results flood in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:41 IST
In a bold claim, renowned pollster Pradeep Gupta announced that his Axis My America accurately forecasted the outcome of the US elections, a feat many domestic counterparts failed to achieve. This follows a similar success in his extensive track record.

Despite facing criticism earlier this year for erroneous predictions during India's Lok Sabha and Haryana Assembly elections, Gupta assured of his firm's reliability, noting successful predictions in 70 out of 76 elections.

As election results poured in, confirming Donald Trump's lead, Gupta stood by his subsidiary Axis My America's forecast. Trump's near-victory was celebrated at West Palm Beach, Florida, where he promised a 'golden age of America.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

