Trump's Historic Comeback: America's Golden Era or Political Turmoil?

Donald Trump has achieved a remarkable political comeback, securing a second term as the US president after a tumultuous election against Kamala Harris. Despite legal battles and past controversies, Trump emerged victorious with 277 electoral votes, surpassing the required 270-mark through a crucial win in Wisconsin.

Addressing his supporters in Florida, Trump declared this victory unprecedented and a harbinger of America's 'golden age'. His return to the White House marks a historic moment, reminiscent of Grover Cleveland's re-election, with messages of congratulations from world leaders like Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron pouring in.

Amidst political turmoil, Trump's promise to lead America into prosperity resonated with voters, who showed mixed feelings about the nation's current state in exit polls. The outcome defied expectations, especially after Trump's controversial 2020 defeat and subsequent legal indictments, signalling a new chapter in US politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)