President Murmu Observes Indian Navy's Operations at Sea

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Goa for the 'Day at Sea' event, showcasing the Indian Navy's operational capabilities. Highlighting the visit will be flying operations from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Goa on Thursday to observe the operational capabilities of Indian Navy combatants. The visit includes a highlight of flying operations from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, according to an official statement.

The President will attend the 'Day at Sea' event on November 7, as reported by her office. This event will demonstrate the Indian Navy's prowess, featuring a glimpse of operations from the INS Vikrant.

The President's office emphasized the importance of showcasing the operational strength of the Navy, with the event serving as a significant platform for demonstrating India's maritime capabilities.

