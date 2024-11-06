Left Menu

Harris to Call Trump: Transition in Focus

Kamala Harris is set to call Donald Trump to concede the presidential election defeat. President Joe Biden will also contact Trump and address the public regarding the election results, according to NBC News sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:53 IST
In a significant development, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to reach out to former President Donald Trump to acknowledge the election loss, according to a report by NBC News. This marks a pivotal moment in the transitioning of power.

Additionally, President Joe Biden is also expected to make contact with Trump, affirming the genuineness of the election outcomes. The move underscores the administration's commitment to a smooth transition.

An official from the White House indicated that Biden plans to address the nation about the election results, shedding light on the way forward. The outreach signifies a gesture of cooperation and transparency amid the transfer of power.

