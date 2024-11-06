Harris to Call Trump: Transition in Focus

In a significant development, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to reach out to former President Donald Trump to acknowledge the election loss, according to a report by NBC News. This marks a pivotal moment in the transitioning of power.

Additionally, President Joe Biden is also expected to make contact with Trump, affirming the genuineness of the election outcomes. The move underscores the administration's commitment to a smooth transition.

An official from the White House indicated that Biden plans to address the nation about the election results, shedding light on the way forward. The outreach signifies a gesture of cooperation and transparency amid the transfer of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)