Trump Initiates White House Shake-Up Amid MAGA Loyalty Concerns

President Donald Trump has initiated a significant reshuffle within the senior ranks of the White House National Security Council. This action follows advice from far-right activist Laura Loomer, who criticized certain staff members for their lack of commitment to the 'Make America Great Again' mantra.

According to insiders, Loomer met with Trump in the Oval Office, presenting her rationale for the dismissals. In attendance were Vice President JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Serio Gor, head of the Presidential Personnel Office, who were involved in the sensitive discussions.

Despite the apparent upheaval, NSC spokesman Brian Hughes has refrained from commenting on both the meeting and the subsequent firings.

