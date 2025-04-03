Left Menu

Trump Initiates White House Shake-Up Amid MAGA Loyalty Concerns

President Donald Trump has dismissed senior National Security Council officials after a recommendation from right-wing activist Laura Loomer. A meeting with Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and top officers was held about the firings, highlighting internal debates on allegiance to Trump's agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:08 IST
Trump Initiates White House Shake-Up Amid MAGA Loyalty Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has initiated a significant reshuffle within the senior ranks of the White House National Security Council. This action follows advice from far-right activist Laura Loomer, who criticized certain staff members for their lack of commitment to the 'Make America Great Again' mantra.

According to insiders, Loomer met with Trump in the Oval Office, presenting her rationale for the dismissals. In attendance were Vice President JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Serio Gor, head of the Presidential Personnel Office, who were involved in the sensitive discussions.

Despite the apparent upheaval, NSC spokesman Brian Hughes has refrained from commenting on both the meeting and the subsequent firings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025