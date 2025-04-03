Trump Initiates White House Shake-Up Amid MAGA Loyalty Concerns
President Donald Trump has dismissed senior National Security Council officials after a recommendation from right-wing activist Laura Loomer. A meeting with Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and top officers was held about the firings, highlighting internal debates on allegiance to Trump's agenda.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has initiated a significant reshuffle within the senior ranks of the White House National Security Council. This action follows advice from far-right activist Laura Loomer, who criticized certain staff members for their lack of commitment to the 'Make America Great Again' mantra.
According to insiders, Loomer met with Trump in the Oval Office, presenting her rationale for the dismissals. In attendance were Vice President JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Serio Gor, head of the Presidential Personnel Office, who were involved in the sensitive discussions.
Despite the apparent upheaval, NSC spokesman Brian Hughes has refrained from commenting on both the meeting and the subsequent firings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
