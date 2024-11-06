A New Era for Europe: Navigating Trump’s Impact

European leaders convene for a critical summit focusing on the potential implications of Donald Trump's re-election, which threatens to alter NATO commitments and impact EU relationships. The event has caused division, as some, like Hungary's Viktor Orban, express support, while others voice concern over the geopolitical disruptions ahead.

During Trump's campaign, he hinted at a redefined trans-Atlantic relationship that may see withdrawal from NATO and a recalibration of support for Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the enduring economic partnership between the EU and the US, while acknowledging past tensions over tariffs.

The backdrop of geopolitical conflicts and climate change remains pressing, as leaders such as Ukraine's President Zelenskyy seek continued international backing. Meanwhile, Orban's alignment with Trump and his presidency of the rotating EU Council has stirred skepticism among EU members wary of over-reliance on US politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)