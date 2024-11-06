Left Menu

Trump's Win Sends Euro Bond Yields Tumbling, Could Spark ECB Rate Cuts

The euro area's government bond yields fell as markets anticipated rate cuts following Trump's U.S. presidential victory, initially shaking Europe's economic outlook. ECB's potential interest reduction is eyed amid mounting tariffs, possible trade wars, and fears of an EU economy fragmentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:55 IST
Trump's Win Sends Euro Bond Yields Tumbling, Could Spark ECB Rate Cuts

Following Donald Trump's election victory, euro area short-dated government bond yields have seen a significant decline, driven by markets' anticipation of increased rate cuts by mid-2025. This development adds pressure on the European Central Bank to implement more aggressive monetary policy measures.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos warned on Wednesday that fresh tariffs introduced by a Trump administration could hamper global economic growth and escalate trade tensions, resulting in a vicious cycle. Money markets are intensifying bets on monetary easing, moving towards a deposit rate as low as 2% by June 2025, signifying a 25 basis point cut per meeting.

Germany's two-year bond yields, closely tied to policy rate discussions, plummeted significantly, while the benchmark Bund yield also showed declines. The inversion of the yield curve points to investor pessimism regarding the long-term economic forecast as potential policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and ECB emerges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024