DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison to Step Down: Leadership Shake-up Looms

Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee Chairman, is reportedly planning to step down ahead of a leadership vote next year. This follows criticism over his support for Joe Biden's 2024 race and disappointing election results for Democrats. A discussion on future leadership is anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:03 IST
Jaime Harrison, the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, is expected to step down ahead of a leadership vote scheduled for early next year, according to insider sources.

Harrison faced backlash for his staunch support of President Joe Biden's decision to remain in the 2024 presidential race, which he exited in July. His impending departure follows subpar election results that have prompted serious introspection within the Democratic ranks.

A potential lineup for Harrison's replacement includes notable Democratic figures like Governors Andy Beshear and Phil Murphy, as well as Stacey Abrams and Ken Martin. Under Harrison, the DNC introduced significant changes, including a revised primary election schedule emphasizing South Carolina's diverse demographics.

