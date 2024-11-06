DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison to Step Down: Leadership Shake-up Looms

Jaime Harrison, the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, is expected to step down ahead of a leadership vote scheduled for early next year, according to insider sources.

Harrison faced backlash for his staunch support of President Joe Biden's decision to remain in the 2024 presidential race, which he exited in July. His impending departure follows subpar election results that have prompted serious introspection within the Democratic ranks.

A potential lineup for Harrison's replacement includes notable Democratic figures like Governors Andy Beshear and Phil Murphy, as well as Stacey Abrams and Ken Martin. Under Harrison, the DNC introduced significant changes, including a revised primary election schedule emphasizing South Carolina's diverse demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)