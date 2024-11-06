Left Menu

The Trump Resurgence: Implications for US-India Ties and China Strategy

Donald Trump's potential re-election is expected to bolster US-India ties, with a focus on countering China. Experts predict a complex relationship requiring India to balance regional interests. Renewed 'America First' policies could also lead to tariffs impacting economic relations, particularly concerning trade and immigration.

Donald Trump's anticipated re-election could strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, with both countries possibly collaborating more closely to counter China's influence, experts suggest.

However, this renewed relationship is likely to come with higher stakes and expectations, pushing India to maintain its strategic autonomy while navigating US-China policy shifts. The Trump administration's 'America First' approach could lead to economic challenges, including tariffs, impacting bilateral trade and immigration talks.

For China, Trump's return may signal intense economic brinkmanship and increased pressure, particularly concerning technology and trade. Beijing will need to prepare for unpredictable US moves, affecting its regional strategies, including relations with Taiwan and North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

