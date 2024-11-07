Navigating New Horizons: The Future of India-US Relations Under Trump
The India-US relationship is poised for expansion under Trump's administration, although challenges around imports, tariffs, and immigration remain. Both leaders, with their strong friendship, may navigate these difficulties. Trump's policies on tariffs and immigration could necessitate tough negotiations with India, aiming for a deeper bilateral strategic partnership.
The India-US relationship is set for expansion as Donald Trump assumes the presidency, despite potential challenges around imports, tariffs, and immigration, according to strategic affairs experts.
With a tested friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, these issues are expected to be addressed amicably, experts suggested.
Trump's earlier rhetoric on tariffs and immigration could necessitate difficult negotiations, aiming for a positive strategic alliance between the countries.
