Republicans Struggle to Maintain Majority in Pennsylvania's House Races

Three critical Pennsylvania races for the US House remain undecided with Republicans aiming to maintain their slim majority. In each, Republican candidates are leading, including a key contest where Susan Wild conceded to Ryan Mackenzie. Democrats hold registration advantages but face challenges due to political divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harrisburg | Updated: 07-11-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 00:47 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Three pivotal races for the United States House in Pennsylvania are still undecided, as Republicans strive to preserve their narrow majority amidst ongoing vote counting. The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the Republicans are eyeing control in Congress, alongside President-elect Donald Trump.

Republican candidates lead in all uncalled races, with an Allentown-based district seeing three-term Democratic US Rep. Susan Wild concede to Ryan Mackenzie, a state House member. Although Democrats have a slight registration advantage in this district, Wild faced challenges from the close political split.

In southern Pennsylvania, Republican Rep. Scott Perry confronts a Democrat-turned-challenger, Janelle Stelson, in a district leaning Republican. Perry, linked to Trump's 2020 power retention bid, is running for a seventh term. Meanwhile, Republican Rob Bresnahan claimed victory against Democrat Matt Cartwright in northeastern Pennsylvania, despite Democrats' registration edge.

