Republicans Struggle to Maintain Majority in Pennsylvania's House Races

Three pivotal races for the United States House in Pennsylvania are still undecided, as Republicans strive to preserve their narrow majority amidst ongoing vote counting. The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the Republicans are eyeing control in Congress, alongside President-elect Donald Trump.

Republican candidates lead in all uncalled races, with an Allentown-based district seeing three-term Democratic US Rep. Susan Wild concede to Ryan Mackenzie, a state House member. Although Democrats have a slight registration advantage in this district, Wild faced challenges from the close political split.

In southern Pennsylvania, Republican Rep. Scott Perry confronts a Democrat-turned-challenger, Janelle Stelson, in a district leaning Republican. Perry, linked to Trump's 2020 power retention bid, is running for a seventh term. Meanwhile, Republican Rob Bresnahan claimed victory against Democrat Matt Cartwright in northeastern Pennsylvania, despite Democrats' registration edge.