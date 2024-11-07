Left Menu

Kamala Harris: Conceding But Not Relenting

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election to president-elect Donald Trump but vowed to continue fighting for the issues that fueled her campaign. Addressing supporters, Harris emphasized the importance of organizing, mobilizing, and staying engaged to build a future of freedom and justice.

Vice President Kamala Harris publicly conceded to president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday but sent a resolute message to her supporters, stating that she will not give up the fight that drove her campaign. Speaking at Howard University in Washington DC, Harris urged thousands of supporters to continue organizing, mobilizing, and engaging for freedom and justice.

Despite acknowledging Trump's victory and promising a peaceful transition of power, Harris expressed her supporters' disappointment, emphasizing the importance of accepting the election results while maintaining their commitment to American democracy. 'We owe loyalty not to a president or party, but to the Constitution,' Harris declared, reinforcing her dedication to the issues at stake.

The rally, attended by prominent figures like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, had a solemn atmosphere. However, Harris's combative spirit shone through as she inspired her followers to never give up in their pursuit of democracy, rule of law, and equal justice. Her powerful words urged individuals to harness their potential for good, reinforcing unity and strength in challenging times.

