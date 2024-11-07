Left Menu

Kamala Harris' Emotional Concession: A Pledge for America's Future

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the presidential race to Donald Trump, urging supporters to accept the results and ensure a peaceful power transition. In an emotional address at Howard University, Harris emphasized democracy's principles, vowed to continue fighting for America's core values, and expressed gratitude for the support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 04:42 IST
Kamala Harris' Emotional Concession: A Pledge for America's Future
Kamala Harris
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted the outcome of the presidential election, conceding the race to Donald Trump while urging her followers to embrace the election results. In an emotional address at Howard University, she emphasized the ongoing promise of America and vowed to persist in advocating for freedom and justice.

"We owe our loyalty not to a party or president but to the United States Constitution," Harris remarked, striving to boost morale among her supporters. Despite conceding defeat, she outlined her commitment to fight for the core principles that fueled her campaign.

During the election, Trump achieved a stunning victory, securing 291 electoral votes compared to Harris' 223. Harris championed herself as an 'agent of change,' while Trump focused on economic and immigration issues. Notables such as Nancy Pelosi and Muriel Bowser were in attendance, with several supporters visibly emotional at the rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024