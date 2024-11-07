Kamala Harris' Emotional Concession: A Pledge for America's Future

Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted the outcome of the presidential election, conceding the race to Donald Trump while urging her followers to embrace the election results. In an emotional address at Howard University, she emphasized the ongoing promise of America and vowed to persist in advocating for freedom and justice.

"We owe our loyalty not to a party or president but to the United States Constitution," Harris remarked, striving to boost morale among her supporters. Despite conceding defeat, she outlined her commitment to fight for the core principles that fueled her campaign.

During the election, Trump achieved a stunning victory, securing 291 electoral votes compared to Harris' 223. Harris championed herself as an 'agent of change,' while Trump focused on economic and immigration issues. Notables such as Nancy Pelosi and Muriel Bowser were in attendance, with several supporters visibly emotional at the rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)