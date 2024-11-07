Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

In a significant gesture towards national unity, President Joe Biden made a call on Thursday to President-elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on his election victory, according to a White House statement.

During the call, Biden committed to ensuring a smooth transition between administrations, highlighting the importance of working together to unite the country in this pivotal moment.

He also extended an invitation to Trump for a meeting at the White House, with arrangements to be finalized soon. Tomorrow, Biden is set to address the nation regarding the election outcomes and transition plans, a move acknowledged by Trump, who appreciated the overture.

