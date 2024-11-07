Dollar Takes a Backseat as Markets Digest Post-Trump Election Movements

On Thursday, the dollar teetered near a four-month peak as financial markets processed Donald Trump's triumph in the U.S. presidential election. Investors await several pivotal central bank resolutions, most notably from the Federal Reserve, which is anticipated to lower interest rates by 25 basis points soon.

Recent labor statistics poured doubt over the market's robustness, adding complexity to the Fed's impending decision. Trump's policy maneuvers, designed to stimulate growth through deregulation and tax cuts, stoked concerns about the Federal Reserve being pressured into less aggressive rate reductions.

Despite record-high U.S. equity markets indicating approval of Trump's return, analysts suggest a less dovish Federal Reserve stance. Currency strategist Jin Moteki highlighted potential dollar-yen movements if markets recalibrate their expectations of Fed actions during a possible 'Red Sweep' in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)