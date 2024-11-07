Xi Jinping Congratulates Trump on Historic Re-Election as US President
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election, emphasizing the need for China and the US to manage differences through dialogue. Trump's comeback has raised Beijing's anxieties, reflecting on China's economic slowdown. State media suggest new opportunities for China-US relations in the coming four years.
- Country:
- China
In a landmark political development, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended congratulations to Donald Trump, acknowledging his successful re-election as the US President and calling for enhanced dialogue between the two powerful nations. Xi highlighted the necessity of proper management of bilateral differences.
Trump's remarkable comeback to the presidency has generated discussions, especially in Beijing, amid concerns over China's economic challenges. The American leader's previous term witnessed strained relations due to trade tariffs and geopolitical disputes.
The state-run China Daily expressed optimism, suggesting that the upcoming four years could serve as a promising phase for China-US ties, advocating for increased cooperation to tackle longstanding issues such as trade disputes and military tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war: PM Modi at BRICS summit.
PM Modi and President Xi welcomed agreements reached between two sides through sustained dialogues over last few weeks: Misri on border pacts.
Commonwealth Summit: A Dialogue on Climate Change and Historical Reparations
Modi and Xi reviewed regional & international developments of mutual concern and interests; they agree to maintain close communication:FS.
Strategic Dialogue: Pathways to Peace in Gaza