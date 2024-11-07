Yoon Congratulates Trump Amid Economic Uncertainty

In a significant diplomatic move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his presidential victory during a 12-minute phone conversation. The two leaders conversed on strengthening security and economic ties amid uncertainty over how Trump's policies might reshape South Korea's economy.

South Korean officials are bracing for substantial shifts, with President Trump's 'America First' policies likely to usher in new challenges, including renegotiation of the bilateral free trade agreement. Economic analysts predict potential hits to South Korea's export market, especially if higher tariffs are imposed by the United States.

Such developments carry weighty implications for South Korea, whose economy leans heavily on trade with China and the U.S. The repercussions could reach as high as $44.8 billion in reduced exports, a figure that underscores the critical nature of upcoming negotiations and strategic decisions on international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)