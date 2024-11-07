Left Menu

Kamala Harris: A Campaign Concession but Not a Fight Abandoned

Kamala Harris concedes the election but remains committed to the causes that drove her campaign. Joe Biden praises her historic leadership. Harris and Donald Trump discuss national unity over the phone. India-US relations continue to strengthen under the re-elected Trump administration. South Asian groups advocate for immigration reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:40 IST
Kamala Harris: A Campaign Concession but Not a Fight Abandoned
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kamala Harris has conceded the election, but she vows to continue the battle that energized her campaign. Her running mate Joe Biden commended Harris for stepping up to lead a campaign under extraordinary times.

In a surprising development, both Harris and President Donald Trump agreed on the necessity of unifying the nation during a phone conversation. Meanwhile, Indian Americans expressed a warm welcome to Trump's re-election, and ties between India and the U.S. are expected to remain robust under his administration.

The South Asian Bar Association is advocating for comprehensive immigration reform. Elsewhere, geopolitical stories included India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Australia, political movements in Pakistan, West Asia tensions, and the Russia-Ukraine war. President Xi Jinping congratulated Trump, emphasizing the need for China and the U.S. to manage their differences correctly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

