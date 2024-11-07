Kamala Harris: A Campaign Concession but Not a Fight Abandoned

Kamala Harris has conceded the election, but she vows to continue the battle that energized her campaign. Her running mate Joe Biden commended Harris for stepping up to lead a campaign under extraordinary times.

In a surprising development, both Harris and President Donald Trump agreed on the necessity of unifying the nation during a phone conversation. Meanwhile, Indian Americans expressed a warm welcome to Trump's re-election, and ties between India and the U.S. are expected to remain robust under his administration.

The South Asian Bar Association is advocating for comprehensive immigration reform. Elsewhere, geopolitical stories included India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Australia, political movements in Pakistan, West Asia tensions, and the Russia-Ukraine war. President Xi Jinping congratulated Trump, emphasizing the need for China and the U.S. to manage their differences correctly.

