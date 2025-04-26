Meghalaya CM Pays Homage to Unifying Pope Francis
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican, highlighting the Pope's continued ability to unite people. Sangma, who had met the Pope in 2022, reflected on this solemn occasion, noting the global presence of mourners and offering heartfelt tributes.
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma joined a sea of mourners at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City for the funeral of Pope Francis. The event underscored the Pope's enduring ability to bring people together even in death.
Reflecting on his personal connection, CM Sangma, who met Pope Francis in 2022, expressed feeling blessed to be part of the ceremony. He emphasized the global unity experienced at the service, where people from various parts of the world gathered to pay their respects.
The Chief Minister, joined by his special duty officer Daniel Thangkhiew, shared his heartfelt tributes for the Supreme Pontiff, praying for his eternal peace and recalling the Pope's prayer for Meghalaya and India during their past meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
