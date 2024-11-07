Left Menu

Xi Jinping Urges U.S. to Find Common Ground Amid Trump's Return

Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential win and emphasized the need for China and the U.S. to maintain stable relations amidst tariff threats. The relationship, strained over trade and Taiwan, began improving in late 2023, but Trump's policies may revive past tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:34 IST
Xi Jinping Urges U.S. to Find Common Ground Amid Trump's Return
Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping, the President of China, extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his recent victory in the U.S. presidential election, advising both nations to discover a means to harmoniously coexist as concerns over potential U.S. tariffs resurface. Xi emphasized the mutual benefit of stable China-U.S. relations.

The Chinese leader also advocated for enhanced dialogue to effectively manage bilateral differences. Relations between the two powers had deteriorated over trade, security, and the Taiwan issue, with tentative improvements observed after Xi's November 2023 meeting with current U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trump's return to the White House suggests a resurgence of policies from his first term, marked by a significant trade war initiated in 2018. China's Ministry of Commerce expressed willingness to forge healthier trade relations, holding off on potential countermeasures for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024