Xi Jinping Urges U.S. to Find Common Ground Amid Trump's Return

Xi Jinping, the President of China, extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his recent victory in the U.S. presidential election, advising both nations to discover a means to harmoniously coexist as concerns over potential U.S. tariffs resurface. Xi emphasized the mutual benefit of stable China-U.S. relations.

The Chinese leader also advocated for enhanced dialogue to effectively manage bilateral differences. Relations between the two powers had deteriorated over trade, security, and the Taiwan issue, with tentative improvements observed after Xi's November 2023 meeting with current U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trump's return to the White House suggests a resurgence of policies from his first term, marked by a significant trade war initiated in 2018. China's Ministry of Commerce expressed willingness to forge healthier trade relations, holding off on potential countermeasures for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)