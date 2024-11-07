Yoon Congratulates Trump Amid Economic and Security Challenges

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had a 12-minute phone call with Donald Trump, congratulating him on his re-election and discussing significant economic and security ties amid anticipated U.S. policy changes.

The conversation sparked back-to-back meetings in Seoul to brace for potential economic impacts, particularly with Trump's proposed tariff hikes. South Korea could see its exports decline by $44.8 billion with a projected 0.67% hit to its economy.

Yoon and Trump also addressed concerns over North Korea's ties with Russia and agreed to meet in person soon. Their discussions underline Seoul's effort to bolster security partnerships amidst evolving U.S. foreign policies.

