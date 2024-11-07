Left Menu

Yoon Congratulates Trump Amid Economic and Security Challenges

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke with Donald Trump, congratulating him on his re-election. The conversation covered economic and security ties as Seoul prepared for potential shifts in U.S. policy, including tariff hikes. South Korea aims to strengthen its alliance with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:48 IST
Yoon Congratulates Trump Amid Economic and Security Challenges
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit:

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had a 12-minute phone call with Donald Trump, congratulating him on his re-election and discussing significant economic and security ties amid anticipated U.S. policy changes.

The conversation sparked back-to-back meetings in Seoul to brace for potential economic impacts, particularly with Trump's proposed tariff hikes. South Korea could see its exports decline by $44.8 billion with a projected 0.67% hit to its economy.

Yoon and Trump also addressed concerns over North Korea's ties with Russia and agreed to meet in person soon. Their discussions underline Seoul's effort to bolster security partnerships amidst evolving U.S. foreign policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024