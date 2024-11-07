Unrest in Mideast: Airstrikes, Military Deals, and Media Shutdowns

In a series of rapid developments, large airstrikes struck Beirut's southern suburbs early Thursday, targeting what the Israeli military claims are Hezbollah facilities near Lebanon's primary airport.

Meanwhile, Israel has broadened its month-old ground offensive in northern Gaza, intensifying military actions in Beit Lahiya. Israel's defense forces aim to diminish Hamas's regrouping efforts in the besieged town.

Simultaneously, controversy surrounds Israel's media policies, with the Al Jazeera news network announcing the extension of its West Bank bureau's closure. This comes amid Israel's broader accusations against Al Jazeera of bias towards Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)