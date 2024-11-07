Left Menu

Congress vs Scindia: Reignited Colonial Debate

The Congress criticized BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia for his remarks targeting Rahul Gandhi over an article about monopolists. Congress highlighted the historical ties of Scindia's ancestors with the British. The debate reflects ongoing political tensions over India's colonial past and present economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:18 IST
Scindia
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has criticized BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia following his comments about Rahul Gandhi's article on modern monopolists. Scindia's remarks on Gandhi's perceived ignorance of India's heritage fueled the dispute.

Responding to Scindia, Congress highlighted historical accounts where the Scindia rulers reportedly aided the East India Company against Indian rebellion efforts in 1857, arguing that similar support for monopolistic entities continues to this day.

Pawan Khera of Congress challenged Scindia to acknowledge historic events truthfully and called for more courage in opposing current monopolistic practices, underscoring the political strife centered around India's colonial legacy and future economic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

