Mystery Unfolds: Bodies Found in Gwalior Pond

Tragedy struck Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, as police discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in a pond in the Bahodapur area. The shocking find has left the community searching for answers.

Identified as Sadhna Singh, 50, and Rakesh Mahaur, 48, their bodies were found after both had been reported missing by their families to different police stations, raising several questions as investigations proceed.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dalveer Singh confirmed the situation as authorities work tirelessly to uncover the mystery behind this case, which has gripped the city and its inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)