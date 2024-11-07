Left Menu

Steady Alliance: U.S.-Philippines-Bipartisan Cooperation Amid South China Sea Tensions

The Philippines anticipates continued bipartisan U.S. support in the Indo-Pacific region under Donald Trump. The alliance aims to counter China's influence in the South China Sea, with reinforced military and economic ties. Recent U.S.-Philippine security engagements include increased base access and financial commitments for defense improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:27 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines is confident that the U.S. will maintain a steady policy in the Indo-Pacific and support its treaty ally amid ongoing South China Sea tensions, according to Jose Manuel Romualdez, the country's ambassador to the U.S., on Thursday.

Bipartisan priorities in Washington are focused on countering China's influence, including in the South China Sea. Romualdez noted continued military cooperation and economic ties with the U.S. would benefit the Indo-Pacific region's stability and economic activities, with vast trade passing through the contested waters.

Philippine and U.S. security engagements have intensified under President Joe Biden and Ferdinand Marcos Jr., aiming to counter Chinese aggression. With increased U.S. base access in the Philippines and significant financial investments in military infrastructure, both countries reaffirm their commitment to regional peace, despite potential minimal changes under Trump.

