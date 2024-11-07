Steady Alliance: U.S.-Philippines-Bipartisan Cooperation Amid South China Sea Tensions

The Philippines is confident that the U.S. will maintain a steady policy in the Indo-Pacific and support its treaty ally amid ongoing South China Sea tensions, according to Jose Manuel Romualdez, the country's ambassador to the U.S., on Thursday.

Bipartisan priorities in Washington are focused on countering China's influence, including in the South China Sea. Romualdez noted continued military cooperation and economic ties with the U.S. would benefit the Indo-Pacific region's stability and economic activities, with vast trade passing through the contested waters.

Philippine and U.S. security engagements have intensified under President Joe Biden and Ferdinand Marcos Jr., aiming to counter Chinese aggression. With increased U.S. base access in the Philippines and significant financial investments in military infrastructure, both countries reaffirm their commitment to regional peace, despite potential minimal changes under Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)