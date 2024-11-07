Rahul Gandhi's Stand: Pro-Business, Anti-Monopoly
Rahul Gandhi clarifies his stance on business, asserting he's not anti-business, but opposed to monopolies that hinder fair competition. He draws parallels with the East India Company, stating a new wave of monopolists has emerged, posing challenges for a balanced economy. The BJP criticized his views as unfounded.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, emphasized on Thursday that he is not anti-business, but rather against monopolistic practices, a position misrepresented by the BJP. He argued that promoting competition is crucial for Indian economic growth.
Gandhi shared these thoughts following his opinion piece in The Indian Express, where he likened current monopolistic tendencies to those of the historic East India Company. He reiterated the need for a 'new deal' for progressive Indian businesses.
The BJP responded sharply to Gandhi's statements, labeling his claims as unfounded accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. They urged Gandhi to consider the facts before making conclusions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teresa Ribera's Push for Fair Competition in the EU
U.S. Mining Faces Political and Economic Challenges Amid Global Competition
Examining the Skies: U.S. Antitrust Inquiry into Airline Competition
EU Unites Against Chinese Wind Competition
New technologies like AI and aspirations of people driving the Indian economy, says RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.