Chirag Paswan Predicts Stronger Indo-US Ties Under Trump

Union Minister Chirag Paswan anticipates improved Indo-US relations under President-elect Donald Trump, citing a good friendship between Trump and Prime Minister Modi. He criticized Canada's government for allegedly supporting pro-Khalistani activities and predicted favorable outcomes for BJP-led NDA in upcoming regional elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:09 IST
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed confidence that Indo-US relations will strengthen under President-elect Donald Trump's leadership due to his positive rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing journalists, Paswan criticized the Canadian administration led by Justin Trudeau, accusing it of fostering pro-Khalistani activities, which recently resulted in anti-Hindu protests at a temple.

Paswan also forecasted a dominant election outcome for the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, highlighting his campaign efforts in upcoming bypolls in Bihar and support for coalition partners in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

