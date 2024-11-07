Chirag Paswan Predicts Stronger Indo-US Ties Under Trump
Union Minister Chirag Paswan anticipates improved Indo-US relations under President-elect Donald Trump, citing a good friendship between Trump and Prime Minister Modi. He criticized Canada's government for allegedly supporting pro-Khalistani activities and predicted favorable outcomes for BJP-led NDA in upcoming regional elections.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed confidence that Indo-US relations will strengthen under President-elect Donald Trump's leadership due to his positive rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing journalists, Paswan criticized the Canadian administration led by Justin Trudeau, accusing it of fostering pro-Khalistani activities, which recently resulted in anti-Hindu protests at a temple.
Paswan also forecasted a dominant election outcome for the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, highlighting his campaign efforts in upcoming bypolls in Bihar and support for coalition partners in Jharkhand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
