Vatican Extends Diplomatic Congratulations to Trump
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, extended congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and wished him wisdom. He emphasized Trump's need to address national polarization. The remarks mark the first Vatican response to Trump's recent election victory.
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomat, offered his congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and expressed hopes for his 'great wisdom' as he prepares to transition back into office. The announcement came on Thursday, highlighting the diplomatic ties between the Vatican and the United States.
In his remarks, Parolin underscored the pressing need for Trump to serve as a unifying leader for the entire country, addressing the significant polarization observed during the election period. His comments signal the Vatican's awareness of the divided political climate in the U.S.
This statement from Cardinal Parolin represents the Vatican's first official reaction to Trump's electoral comeback. Previously, Pope Francis has been critical of Trump's policies, particularly regarding immigration. In past statements, the pontiff has challenged Trump's stance on migrants, describing it as contrary to Christian values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
