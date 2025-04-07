Left Menu

South Korea's Trade Diplomacy Mission: Minister Heads to Washington

South Korea's trade minister will visit Washington, D.C. to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, aiming to negotiate lower tariffs on South Korean exports and address concerns over the impact of proposed rates on trade and investment.

In a critical diplomatic move, South Korea's Minister of Trade, Cheong In-kyo, is set to visit Washington, D.C. for talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, as confirmed by South Korea's trade ministry on Monday.

The primary focus of the discussions will be the impending 25% tariff slated to be imposed on South Korean exports to the United States starting Wednesday. Cheong aims to negotiate a reduction in this tariff rate which the South Korean side views as potentially harmful.

Cheong plans to raise concerns about the tariffs' negative implications for bilateral trade and investment. The minister seeks to explore strategies to mitigate the adverse effects on South Korean companies involved in U.S.-bound exports.

