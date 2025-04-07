Unexpected Turn in Global Diplomacy: Oval Office Q&A
A planned joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was cancelled, with the leaders opting for a brief Q&A session in the Oval Office for a select group of reporters, the White House announced.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House announced the cancellation of a joint news conference initially scheduled between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Adaptations in the event's format were made, with both leaders choosing to address a smaller press pool with a Q&A session in the Oval Office instead.
The decision reflects dynamic diplomatic engagements between the U.S. and Israel, underscoring the unpredictability in international political affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Netanyahu
- White House
- Oval Office
- news conference
- U.S.
- Israel
- diplomacy
- press
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Strikes Intensify: Hamas Leaders Targeted Amid Renewed Conflict
Escalation in Gaza: The Impact of Israeli Airstrikes on Hamas Leadership
Tensions Rise: Interception of Yemeni Projectile by Israel
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Regional Repercussions
Diplomatic Ventures: U.S. Senator Meets Chinese Premier