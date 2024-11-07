Hazaribagh Election Heats Up as BJP Faces Internal Turmoil

The Hazaribagh assembly constituency is at the center of a riveting election saga in Jharkhand, marked by internal strife within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading to a multi-cornered contest. As the state prepares for its assembly elections, tensions are palpable, giving rise to an electrifying political landscape.

Pradeep Prasad has been named the BJP candidate, while the Congress has nominated Munna Singh. However, the plot thickens with Harsh Ajmera, a former BJP youth leader, declaring his intent to run independently due to dissatisfaction with the party's ticketing strategy. Ajmera, highly popular among young voters, criticized the BJP's choice, accusing their candidate of land mafia associations, and voicing the need for better representation.

The seat, previously under BJP's Manish Jaiswal, now open due to his Lok Sabha candidacy, has intensified a political tug-of-war. BJP's Prasad is resolute about retaining the seat, energized by Yogi Adityanath's rally, while raising concerns about illegal immigrants. In contrast, Congress's Munna Singh is optimistic, banking on Hemant Soren's governance and upcoming support from Rahul Gandhi. As the 81-member assembly readies for a two-phased poll, voter dynamics, especially among OBCs and Muslims, stand crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)