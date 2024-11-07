Left Menu

Hazaribagh Election Heats Up as BJP Faces Internal Turmoil

The Hazaribagh assembly constituency in Jharkhand is experiencing a tense three-way election battle. With internal conflicts within the BJP and the emergence of a strong independent candidate, the upcoming assembly elections promise an intriguing contest. Voter demographics, including OBCs and Muslims, may significantly influence the outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:32 IST
Hazaribagh Election Heats Up as BJP Faces Internal Turmoil
BJP's Pradip Prasad, Independent Candidate Harsh Ajmera and Congress' Munna Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hazaribagh assembly constituency is at the center of a riveting election saga in Jharkhand, marked by internal strife within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading to a multi-cornered contest. As the state prepares for its assembly elections, tensions are palpable, giving rise to an electrifying political landscape.

Pradeep Prasad has been named the BJP candidate, while the Congress has nominated Munna Singh. However, the plot thickens with Harsh Ajmera, a former BJP youth leader, declaring his intent to run independently due to dissatisfaction with the party's ticketing strategy. Ajmera, highly popular among young voters, criticized the BJP's choice, accusing their candidate of land mafia associations, and voicing the need for better representation.

The seat, previously under BJP's Manish Jaiswal, now open due to his Lok Sabha candidacy, has intensified a political tug-of-war. BJP's Prasad is resolute about retaining the seat, energized by Yogi Adityanath's rally, while raising concerns about illegal immigrants. In contrast, Congress's Munna Singh is optimistic, banking on Hemant Soren's governance and upcoming support from Rahul Gandhi. As the 81-member assembly readies for a two-phased poll, voter dynamics, especially among OBCs and Muslims, stand crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024