Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's Strategic Jharkhand Tour
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is set for a three-day visit to Jharkhand, focusing on election operations and strategies. He will meet key officials, volunteers, and booth-level officers to discuss logistical challenges and experiences from the recent Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is gearing up for a significant three-day visit to Jharkhand, starting Friday. According to a senior official, his agenda includes engaging with Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari and Director General of Police Anurag Gupta upon his arrival in Ranchi.
On Saturday, Kumar will shift his focus to Ramgarh, interacting with 55 dedicated volunteers who played pivotal roles during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The Chief Electoral Officer, K Ravi Kumar, highlighted the volunteers' critical contributions in the electoral process last year.
The visit will conclude on Sunday as Kumar meets with booth-level officers in Ranchi. The discussions will revolve around their work in challenging areas and delve into experiences with household surveys and election-related applications. This visit comes in the wake of both Lok Sabha and assembly elections held over several phases last year.
