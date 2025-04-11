Left Menu

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's Strategic Jharkhand Tour

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is set for a three-day visit to Jharkhand, focusing on election operations and strategies. He will meet key officials, volunteers, and booth-level officers to discuss logistical challenges and experiences from the recent Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:20 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's Strategic Jharkhand Tour
Gyanesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is gearing up for a significant three-day visit to Jharkhand, starting Friday. According to a senior official, his agenda includes engaging with Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari and Director General of Police Anurag Gupta upon his arrival in Ranchi.

On Saturday, Kumar will shift his focus to Ramgarh, interacting with 55 dedicated volunteers who played pivotal roles during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The Chief Electoral Officer, K Ravi Kumar, highlighted the volunteers' critical contributions in the electoral process last year.

The visit will conclude on Sunday as Kumar meets with booth-level officers in Ranchi. The discussions will revolve around their work in challenging areas and delve into experiences with household surveys and election-related applications. This visit comes in the wake of both Lok Sabha and assembly elections held over several phases last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025