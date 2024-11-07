Dollar Surge: Post-Trump Election Impact and Central Bank Decisions

The U.S. dollar soared to a four-month high on Thursday, marking its largest single-day rally in two years following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. Investors rallied towards U.S. assets expecting gains from Trump's proposed trade and tax policies, setting the stage for significant central bank decisions.

While the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, market attention is shifting toward potential Trump appointees and the prospect of a Republican 'Red sweep,' which may facilitate implementing his fiscal policies. Currency strategist Jane Foley suggests this could enhance the dollar's strength through 2025.

This comes amid European currency fluctuations, with the euro and sterling responding to local political and economic developments. The market is also adjusting expectations for the Fed's actions in the coming months, especially after the underwhelming October jobs report. Attention now turns to Trump's immigration and tariff policies, which could further influence inflation rates.

