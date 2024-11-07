Left Menu

Dollar Surge: Post-Trump Election Impact and Central Bank Decisions

The dollar hit a four-month high following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win, as investors anticipate beneficial trade and tax policies. This was amid global central bank decisions, including the Federal Reserve. The market now focuses on potential Trump appointees and the Republican 'Red sweep' impact on policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:38 IST
The U.S. dollar soared to a four-month high on Thursday, marking its largest single-day rally in two years following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. Investors rallied towards U.S. assets expecting gains from Trump's proposed trade and tax policies, setting the stage for significant central bank decisions.

While the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, market attention is shifting toward potential Trump appointees and the prospect of a Republican 'Red sweep,' which may facilitate implementing his fiscal policies. Currency strategist Jane Foley suggests this could enhance the dollar's strength through 2025.

This comes amid European currency fluctuations, with the euro and sterling responding to local political and economic developments. The market is also adjusting expectations for the Fed's actions in the coming months, especially after the underwhelming October jobs report. Attention now turns to Trump's immigration and tariff policies, which could further influence inflation rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

