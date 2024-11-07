Left Menu

Political Friction: YSRCP vs TDP Under Scrutiny for Law and Order Failures

YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticizes Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for failing to confront Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the state's law and order issues. Reddy accuses Kalyan of targeting a woman Dalit minister while ignoring broader systemic problems under the NDA government's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:28 IST
Political Friction: YSRCP vs TDP Under Scrutiny for Law and Order Failures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of lacking the courage to confront Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over worsening law and order conditions in the state.

Reddy's remarks came in response to Kalyan's recent broadsides at Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha for rising crimes against women, which followed the TDP-led government's five months in power. Reddy argued that Kalyan should focus scrutiny directly on the chief minister rather than targeting a female Dalit minister.

Asserting that the state's issues extend beyond individual failings, Reddy also criticized the NDA government for undermining sectors such as education and healthcare, holding it responsible for widespread neglect and injustice since taking office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024