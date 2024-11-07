Political Friction: YSRCP vs TDP Under Scrutiny for Law and Order Failures

In a pointed critique, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of lacking the courage to confront Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over worsening law and order conditions in the state.

Reddy's remarks came in response to Kalyan's recent broadsides at Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha for rising crimes against women, which followed the TDP-led government's five months in power. Reddy argued that Kalyan should focus scrutiny directly on the chief minister rather than targeting a female Dalit minister.

Asserting that the state's issues extend beyond individual failings, Reddy also criticized the NDA government for undermining sectors such as education and healthcare, holding it responsible for widespread neglect and injustice since taking office.

(With inputs from agencies.)