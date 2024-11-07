Left Menu

Italy Challenges EU Fiscal Framework Amid Defense Spending Pressures

Italy has appealed to the European Union for guaranteed bond issuance to meet NATO's defense spending target, set at 2% of GDP by 2028. Italian officials highlight a clash between this requirement and the EU's fiscal rules, with economy and defense ministers advocating for special financial treatment to navigate high public debt and spending obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:59 IST
Italy Challenges EU Fiscal Framework Amid Defense Spending Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy has appealed to the European Union for guaranteed bond issuances to support defense spending, emphasizing a conflict between NATO's 2% GDP target for defense and the EU's fiscal guidelines. NATO's pressure came following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, prompting European members to enhance military capabilities.

With defense spending set at 1.61% by 2027, Italy faces a challenge in meeting NATO's expectations. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto have expressed concerns, citing the need for special financial mechanisms to prevent defense expenditures from impacting public debt, projected to reach 137.8% of GDP by 2026.

Rome seeks a European guarantee to limit the cost of increased borrowing related to defense, thus safeguarding social spending. Despite NATO's anticipation of 23 members reaching the 2% target, Italy remains behind, as echoed by discussions in the Italian Senate with calls for equitable financial solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024